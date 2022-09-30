site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ready to go for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Jones (illness) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Jones will be ready to go for the
Chiefs' Week 4 matchup against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That being said, he has yet to play a snap this season and remains firmly buried on Kansas City's depth chart.
