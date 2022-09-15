Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Like he was Week 1, Jones is the odd man out in the Chiefs backfield for a second consecutive contest. The team instead will roll with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco at running back Thursday.
