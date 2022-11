Jones is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones had been the odd man out in Kansas City's backfield, but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) now on IR, Jones will rejoin the team's backfield mix Sunday. Until or unless Isiah Pacheco and/or Jerick McKinnon miss any time, however, Jones doesn't have a path to steady volume.