Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Won't face Colts
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Jones has been a healthy scratch for all three of the Chiefs' games this season. The backfield will remain the trio of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco.
