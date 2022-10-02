site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Won't suit up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Jones dealt with an illness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was a full participant during Friday's practice session. However, he'll be a healthy scratch for the primetime tilt against Tampa Bay.
