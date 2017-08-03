Chiefs' Roy Miller: Lands in KC
Miller signed a contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Miller provides the Chiefs with insurance along the defensive line in case Chris Jones (knee) ultimately lands on the regular season PUP list. Though he missed 10 games to an Achilles injury in 2016, Miller should now be good to go and will look to improve upon his career-high sack (four) and TFL (six) totals from 2015.
