Chiefs' Ryan Hunter: Elevated to 53-man roster
Hunter was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hunter was on the practiced squad since being waived by the Chiefs after Week 5, but he'll return to the active roster for the playoffs. Te 24-year-old will provide interior depth on the offensive line.
