Chiefs' Sam Ficken: Misses extra point Saturday
Ficken made a 23-yard field goal and hit three of his four extra point attempts in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.
It was Ficken's second preseason game with the Chiefs as regular starter Cairo Santos continues to nurse a groin injury. Ficken was unlikely to make the 53-man roster barring a setback from Santos, but a missed extra point surely won't help his case regardless. Overall, Ficken has made two of his three field goal attempts this preseason, with his one miss coming from 50-plus yards.
