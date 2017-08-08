Chiefs' Sam Ficken: Signs in KC
Ficken signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Penn State product was brought in as relief for Cairo Santos (groin), who may have to sit out of some preseason games. Ficken likely won't make the 53-man roster unless he has a flawless preseason and Santos returns lethargic.
