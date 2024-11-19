Perine didn't tally a carry but reeled in two of his four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 30-21 defeat versus Buffalo.
Perine nabbed double-digit snaps (11) again Sunday, but his string of eight consecutive games reaching that plateau may end in Week 12 with Isaiah Pacheco (ankle) primed to make his return to the gridiron. Assuming that occurs, Pacheco and Kareem Hunt should take hold of the vast majority of snaps, leaving Perine and Carson Steele with minimal opportunities moving forward.
More News
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Posts pair of grabs versus Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Finds end zone in win•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Notches two receptions in Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Three touches in Week 7 win•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Tallies one touch on MNF•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Totals five carries versus Saints•