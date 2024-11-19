Perine didn't tally a carry but reeled in two of his four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 30-21 defeat versus Buffalo.

Perine nabbed double-digit snaps (11) again Sunday, but his string of eight consecutive games reaching that plateau may end in Week 12 with Isaiah Pacheco (ankle) primed to make his return to the gridiron. Assuming that occurs, Pacheco and Kareem Hunt should take hold of the vast majority of snaps, leaving Perine and Carson Steele with minimal opportunities moving forward.