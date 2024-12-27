Perine rushed twice for nine yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Perine's 19 percent snap share on offense was right in line with the previous week's usage, as he's limited to certain passing situations. The veteran running back could see a bigger role in Week 18 against the Broncos if Isiah Pacheco (ribs) and Kareem Hunt are rested.