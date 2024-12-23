Perine didn't log a carry while catching all three of his targets for 50 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
Perine made his biggest impact in the passing game, as per usual, producing a season-high 50 receiving yards in the win. The running back played just 13 offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 10, as both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are healthy and garnering touches out of the backfield. Perine has turned 17 carries into 82 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 25 receptions for 289 yards and a score over 15 games in 2024.
More News
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Tallies two touches versus Browns•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Minimal work against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Tallies three touches in Week 12•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Claims two passes versus bills•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Posts pair of grabs versus Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Finds end zone in win•