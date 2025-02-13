Perine rushed 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown during the 2024 regular season, adding 28 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown on 35 targets.

Of Perine's 20 carries during the regular season, 11 came in a two-week stretch in Weeks 3 and 4. He contributed a little bit in the playoffs with a carry for eight yards in the Super Bowl and a catch for 17 yards against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, but most of his extended work came while Isiah Pacheco was sidelined early in the year due to a ribs injury. Perine has still proven to be a reliable pass catcher but hasn't graded out particularly well as a pass-blocker in the last couple of campaigns, per PFF. He'll enter the 2025 offseason as an unrestricted free agent following his one-year deal with the Chiefs and will compete with others on the market and a strong rookie running back crop for a backup job next fall.