Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: 48-yard catch during divisional win

Watkins caught both of his targets for 76 receiving yards and ran for 14 yards on his only rush attempt during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round win against the Texans.

The 2014 No. 4 overall draft choice made some notable contributions during his fourth career postseason appearance Sunday, corralling Patrick Mahomes passes of 48 and 28 yards as Kansas City punished Houston's defense for jumping offside in each instance. When also taking into account his 14-yard rush, the explosive Watkins accounted for 30 scrimmage yards per touch against the Texans after picking up just 10.3 yards per play Weeks 5 through 17. Though liable to break off an enormous gain any time he touches the ball, Watkins has commanded just 3.3 targets per game since Week 15 and he has yet to reach the end zone since scoring three times in the season opener against Jacksonville.