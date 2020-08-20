Watkins (groin) missed another practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Watkins has been held off the field since at least Sunday, nursing what coach Andy Reid referred to as a "slight" groin strain. The 27-year-old wideout has three weeks to get healthy before the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season against the Texans on Sept. 10.
