Watkins (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Watkins' absence from the Chiefs' first practice of Week 6 doesn't come as a surprise after he injured his hamstring in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders. According to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, the Chiefs aren't expected to place Watkins on injured reserve, but the wideout looks on track to miss "a couple weeks" with the hamstring issue, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kansas City hasn't officially ruled Watkins out for Monday's game against the Bills, but he can probably be viewed as doubtful at this juncture.