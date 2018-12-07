Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports Radio KC reports that Watkins aggravated his foot injury during Thursday's practice and had an MRI afterward.

While this hasn't been confirmed by any of the Kansas City beat reporters, it isn't exactly a stretch of the imagination. Limited to just one appearance and five snaps over the past three games, Watkins was a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday. A game-time decision seems to be his best-case scenario for Sunday against the Ravens.