Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Agrees to restructured deal
Watkins and Kansas City agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with up to an additional $7 million in incentives, Yahoo! Sports' Terez A. Paylor reports.
Watkins would have counted $21 million against Kansas City's cap space under the original deal, which was in the last of its three years. There's probably something to infer from the fact that the Chiefs didn't extend Watkins -- he simply took a paycut on his one remaining year -- but with this restructured deal he's all but guaranteed to start in Kansas City another year. If he retains the same role as he did in 2019, Watkins would likely serve as the Chiefs' primary slot and underneath wideout target. It's a development that will likely delay the proper breakout of second-year wideout Mecole Hardman.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Candidate to have deal re-worked•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Won't retire this offseason•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Could stay in KC•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Excels in complementary role•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Keeping options open•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Leads team in receiving in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Jimmy G
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...