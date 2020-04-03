Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Agrees to restructured deal

Watkins and Kansas City agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with up to an additional $7 million in incentives, Yahoo! Sports' Terez A. Paylor reports.

Watkins would have counted $21 million against Kansas City's cap space under the original deal, which was in the last of its three years. There's probably something to infer from the fact that the Chiefs didn't extend Watkins -- he simply took a paycut on his one remaining year -- but with this restructured deal he's all but guaranteed to start in Kansas City another year. If he retains the same role as he did in 2019, Watkins would likely serve as the Chiefs' primary slot and underneath wideout target. It's a development that will likely delay the proper breakout of second-year wideout Mecole Hardman.