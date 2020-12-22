Watkins reeled in four of his six targets for 60 yards Sunday versus the Saints.

Watkins has made the most of his grabs in the last two weeks, averaging 18.7 yards. Unfortunately, he has amassed just six receptions and nine targets over that span; totals that don't translate to fantasy success in most cases. It's worth noting that he played more than 80 percent of the snaps during the two games, so the possibility of a breakout week in one of the last two regular-season contests remains on the table.