Watkins (concussion/neck) is listed as active Monday at Baltimore, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins has worked his way through the concussion protocol in a little more than a week, but his neck injury was the issue that potentially threatened his availability for Week 3. There's a chance the Chiefs limit his snap count as a result, which could mean more opportunity for Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman alongside top wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Through two games, Watkins has yet to record a catch of greater than 20 yards on his way to eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown.