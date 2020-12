Watkins (calf) is not believed to be nursing a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watkins had two catches for 14 yards on four targets before being forced out of Sunday's win over the Falcons. With the Chiefs already having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, it's likely that Watkins will sit out against the Chargers in Week 17 in order to get healthy.