Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Back at practice
Watkins (foot) will return to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout has missed two of the Chiefs' last three games with a foot issue, but Watkins' return to practice suggests that he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Ravens. With that in mind, coach Andy Reid calls Watkins day-to-day at this stage, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
