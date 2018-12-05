Watkins (foot) will return to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout has missed two of the Chiefs' last three games with a foot issue, but Watkins' return to practice suggests that he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Ravens. With that in mind, coach Andy Reid calls Watkins day-to-day at this stage, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories