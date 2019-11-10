Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Bottled up by Titans

Watkins caught five of nine targets for 39 yards and added 12 yards on two carries during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans.

Watkins' 7.8 yards per reception was his most modest average of the season and he's averaging just 10.1 yards per reception with no touchdowns since Week 1's dominant performance. Any receiver who is averaging 9.3 targets per game in a prolific offense like Watkins is warrants consideration each and every week, but -- until he shows that he's more than an underneath target in this iteration of the Andy Reid attack -- fans might want to curb their expectations. A favorable matchup is on deck for next Monday night against a struggling Chargers squad.