Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Candidate to have deal re-worked

Watkins, who is slated to count $21 million against the Chiefs' salary cap this coming season, is a candidate to have his deal restructured, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

To that end, GM Brett Veach indicated Tuesday that the team plans to meet with the wideout's agent this week to discuss his existing contract. Per Veach, Watkins is a player the Chiefs wish to retain, but given the terms of the third and final year of his deal with the team, some sort of restructuring is clearly in order to make that a reality. Watkins' regular season line (52/673/3 through 14 games) wasn't special, but the 26-year-old was a key cog in both the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LIV, en route to combining for 12 catches for 212 yards and a TD over those two Kansas City wins.