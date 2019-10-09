Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Can't practice Wednesday

Watkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Watkins picked up a hamstring injury early in the first quarter of Week 5's loss to the Colts, and he wasn't able to return to the contest. A timetable for his recovery is difficult to discern given the tricky nature of hamstring issues, but unless Watkins is able to resume practicing in quick order, his status for Sunday's tilt against the Texans appears to be in jeopardy. With the Week 6 status of Tyreek Hill (shoulder) also up in the air, it's possible that Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle could be in line for larger roles.

