Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Corralled by Baltimore

Watkins caught five of his eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

While Watkins' effort wasn't exactly a dud, it is compared to the expectations that arose following his Week 1 effort and the injury to star wideout Tyreek Hill. You can still point to leading the receivers in targets each of that last two weeks as a point of potential future production, and next up is a Lions defense that has been burned by No. 1 receivers early in the season.