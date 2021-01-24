Watkins (calf) will go through a pregame workout before his availability is determined for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, but the Chiefs appear to be considering him a "long shot" to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watkins hasn't played since initially suffering the calf injury Week 16 against the Falcons, but he looked to have taken a step forward in his recovery by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. The Chiefs gave him a questionable designation heading into the weekend, but Schefter's report suggests that Watkins may be trending toward sitting out, or having a limited role in the game plan if he ends up suiting up. Further clarity on Watkins' status should arrive no later than 5:10 p.m. ET, when the Chiefs will release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would be in store for expanded roles alongside top wideout Tyreek Hill if Watkins can't play or is limited.