Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Could stay in KC
The Chiefs hope to retain Watkins for 2020, though his $14 million salary could make it difficult, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Chiefs will take a $7 million cap hit if Watkins is traded or released, compared to $21 million if he's retained under the current terms of his contract. The two sides could discuss a pay cut or an extension to lower his 2020 cap charge, with the latter presumably a more attractive option for the 26-year-old wide receiver. Watkins recently said he enjoys playing for the Chiefs, even though he has modest averages of 6.0 targets and 49.7 receiving yards in 24 regular-season games with the team. He's been much more productive in five playoff appearances, averaging 4.8 catches for 92.8 yards on 6.8 targets, including a 5-98-0 receiving line in last week's Super Bowl. Prior to the game, Watkins said he would consider different options for the 2020 campaign, even mentioning that he could sit out for a season (though it wasn't clear if he was being serious). Fellow wide receiver Demarcus Robinson can become an unrestricted free agent in March, while 21-year-old Mecole Hardman should be ready for a larger role in his second pro season.
