Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Dealing with illness

Watkins didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

On a positive note, Watkins' absence isn't related to an injury, but the intensity of his illness is unknown. As a result, his status should be watched closely Friday and perhaps into the weekend to ensure he's available Sunday against the Raiders.

