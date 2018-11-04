Watkins "exited the locker room, limping and walking gingerly" following Sunday's 37-21 win over the Browns, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

We'll look for added details, but the wideout was spotted getting looked at by trainers during the game, so his status for next week's contest against the Cardinals is worth watching. Watkins finished Sunday's tilt with five catches (on as many targets) for 62 yards and one carry for two yards.