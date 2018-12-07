Watkins (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It isn't quite clear why the Chiefs are listing Watkins as doubtful instead of just ruling him out, given that Andy Reid confirmed the wideout suffered a setback during Thursday's practice. Reid did say an MRI on the injured foot looked okay, but he didn't comment on the slew of reports suggesting Watkins will be held out for the rest of the regular season. Demarcus Robinson has been filling in as the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley, with Gehrig Dieter also getting seven snaps in last week's 40-33 win over Oakland. The Chiefs aren't expected to use Kelvin Benjamin until Week 15 at the earliest.