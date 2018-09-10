Watkins caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.

Watkins caught just one pass in the preseason, so his chemistry, or lack thereof, with Patrick Mahomes is still a work in progress. Mahomes put up great numbers Sunday, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns, but Tyreek Hill was the only one who really benefited, catching seven passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins is likely to have some big games as the season rolls along, although it might be tough to time it out. He'll look to make an impact at Pittsburgh in Week 2.