Watkins is in uniform for Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Watkins, who missed practice time this week after picking up a hip injury during Monday's session, is going through pregame drills without any noticeable problem. It isn't certain if he'll actually log any snaps Thursday, but Watkins' mere availability for an exhibition game suggests that injury he was dealing with isn't anything too worrisome.