Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Exits Sunday's game
Watkins left Sunday's game against the Falcons after suffering a calf injury.
Before his exit, Watkins caught two of his four targets for 14 yards. In his absence, added looks are available for Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman.
