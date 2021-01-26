Watkins (calf) is expected to be ready to play in Super Bowl LV, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.
Watkins last suited up back on Dec. 27, but after missing Kansas City's first two playoff games, the wide receiver is trending toward a return to action a week from Sunday. In 10 games this past season, Watkins logged 37 catches (on 55 targets) for 421 yards and two TDs. If he's able to play in the Super Bowl, Watkins would give QB Patrick Mahomes another viable option in the team's passing game, which is paced by playmaking wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.