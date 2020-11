The Chiefs expect Watkins (hamstring/calf) to be available against the Buccaneers in Week 12, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Watkins has already been ruled out for Sunday night's divisional contest in Las Vegas, his fifth consecutive absence, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction to return Nov. 29 in Tampa Bay. In the meantime, Kansas City will have Mecole Hardman back from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's contest.