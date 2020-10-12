Watkins (hamstring) could miss "possibly a couple weeks" due to a hamstring injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs are still evaluating Watkins, but based on the early diagnosis it looks as though he'll be forced to miss at least Monday's upcoming game against the Bills due to his hamstring injury. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson will see increased playing time alongside top wideout Tyreek Hill as long as Watkins remains sidelined.