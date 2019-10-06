Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Expected to play Sunday

Watkins (shoulder/hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He's listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday despite a noted shoulder issue, Watkins saw his practice status downgraded to limited Friday, with a hamstring injury now in play. Despite this report, his status still requires monitoring in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.