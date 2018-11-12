Coach Andy Reid said Watkins (foot) has a good chance to return for Week 11 against the Rams in Mexico City, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Watkins hinted at the same thing in a tweet to a fan, but we can't take anything for granted after he managed just one limited practice last week (Friday) ahead of Sunday's 26-14 win over the Cardinals. He'll have some extra time to rest as he attempts to avoid another absence, with the Chiefs facing the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson both handled extra snaps with Watkins out of the lineup, but they combined for just six targets while Tyreek Hill blew up for a 7-117-2 receiving line on 10 looks.