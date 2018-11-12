Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Expected to play Week 11
Coach Andy Reid said Watkins (foot) has a good chance to return for Week 11 against the Rams in Mexico City, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Watkins hinted at the same thing in a tweet to a fan, but we can't take anything for granted after he managed just one limited practice last week (Friday) ahead of Sunday's 26-14 win over the Cardinals. He'll have some extra time to rest as he attempts to avoid another absence, with the Chiefs facing the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson both handled extra snaps with Watkins out of the lineup, but they combined for just six targets while Tyreek Hill blew up for a 7-117-2 receiving line on 10 looks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...