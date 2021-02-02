Watkins (calf) said he's "feeling great" and is "very optimistic" he'll play in the Super Bowl, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Watkins was a limited practice participant last Wednesday and Thursday before downgrading to non-participation on Friday. He returned to the field Monday and made his optimistic comments Tuesday morning. Watkins also mentioned he's still working with the training staff, so it won't be any surprise if he's listed as a limited participant (rather than full) when the Chiefs release their next injury report Wednesday afternoon. The veteran wideout hasn't played in a game since Week 16, finishing the regular season with 37/421/2 in 10 appearances.