Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Finds the end zone twice in victory
Watkins caught eight of nine targets for 107 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 30-23 win over Denver.
Watkins missed much of Week 4's matchup against the Broncos, so he made up for it on Sunday, exploiting mismatches on his way to two touchdowns. On his first, he licked his chops during a 13-yard touchdown when matched up against a Denver linebacker and then scored again in the third quarter, going 10 yards almost untouched on a short drag route. Watkins hasn't quite lived up to his billing this season, especially compared to his high-profile teammates, but appeared to turn a corner on Sunday with season highs in catches, targets, yards and touchdowns. He may be counted on more than usual next Sunday against a top-notch Cleveland pass defense as teammate Tyreek Hill suffered a groin strain during the game.
