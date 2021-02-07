Watkins (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Available for the first time since Week 16, Watkins may not be 100 percent recovered from his calf strain, but he'll add a bit more firepower to one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. When these two teams faced off Week 12, he hauled in four of seven targets for 38 yards, but with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on his side Watkins may find room to operate versus Tampa Bay's banged-up secondary.