Watkins hauled in five of eight targets for 55 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for 20 yards in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also fumbled once.

Watkins checked in second on the Chiefs to Travis Kelce in both receptions and targets, scoring his first touchdowns in his new digs along the way. The speedster brought in a 12-yard scoring dart from Patrick Mahomes late in the first half, giving Kansas City a 35-7 lead at the time. After a fairly dreadful camp and preseason and nondescript opener, Watkins has bounced back to snare 11 of 15 targets for 155 yards over the last pair of games. He'll look to keep his momentum going against the Broncos in Week 4 Monday night battle.