Watkins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury.
Prior to his exit from the game, Watkins caught both of his targets for 24 yards and a TD. In his absence, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman profile as the Chiefs' top Week 5 wide receiver options.
