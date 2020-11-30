Watkins (calf/hamstring) brought in four of seven targets for 38 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Watkins was moderately involved in his return from a five-game absence, checking in a distant third in receiving yardage to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce while also logging the third-most targets. Now that he has some game action back under his belt, Watkins could play a more prominent role in the offense as a shorter-area complement to Hill's explosive downfield profile. His next chance to deliver on that potential comes in a Week 13 divisional battle against the Broncos.