Watkins caught four of seven targets for 43 yards but lost a fumble in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.

Watkins led the Chiefs in targets and tied for tops in receptions, but his fumble from scoring position hurt Kansas City to start the second quarter. Although Watkins produced mild totals Monday, he's now garnered at least seven targets in three of four games, giving him solid usage in arguably the league's most explosive offense. That role sets a decent floor for him ahead of Week 5's game versus the Raiders, but Watkins will want to avoid coughing the ball up again.