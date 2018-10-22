Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Gains 74 yards
Watkins caught four passes (seven targets) for 74 yards in Sunday's 45-10 win over the Bengals.
Watkins did most of his damage on a crisp crossing route where Patrick Mahomes hit him in stride for a 50-yard gain. The veteran wideout reached seven targets for the fourth time this season, gaining at least 55 yards on each of those occasions. That said, Watkins is, at best, the fourth weapon in Kansas City's prolific offense. That will still produce useful fantasy days, but he has the tendency to disappear at other times, making him tough to trust on a weekly basis. That inconsistency makes Watkins a deep-league option next week against the Broncos.
