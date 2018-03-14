Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Chiefs, receiving a $21 million signing bonus and $30 million in total guarantees, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles last offseason, Watkins operated as a low-volume deep threat for the Rams, catching 39 of 70 targets for 593 yards (15.3 YPR, 8.5 YPT) and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His contract with the Chiefs suggests the team expects him to take on a larger workload, though it'll be difficult to match his volume from Buffalo (7.4 targets per game) in an offense that also has to feed Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Last season was a clear disappointment from a statistical standpoint, but Watkins did enjoy a mostly healthy campaign for the first time since his rookie year of 2014, and his downfield presence made things easier for Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Watkins celebrates his 25th birthday in June and still has time to grow alongside second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.