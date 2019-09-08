Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Goes off on Jags
Watkins caught nine of 11 targets for 198 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 40-26 win over Jacksonville. Teammate Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury and was rushed to the hospital, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Watkins was playing chess while the typically stingy Jacksonville defense was playing chess early Sunday as the Clemson product opened the game with a 68-yard catch-and-run score only to be found wide open two drives later for a 49-yard romp down the sidelines. The game set career highs for Watkins in both yards and touchdowns. In fact, he scored as many touchdowns Sunday as he did the whole of the 2018 season. More may be coming. While Hill's health certainly comes before fantasy projections, any time missed by his tandem partner will likely increase Watkins' targets.
