Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Hauls in one pass
Watkins caught one pass for seven yards against the Bengals in the team's first preseason contest.
Watkins only appeared in the team's first offensive series but was able to notch a reception on his lone target. With Tyreek Hill in the fold for the entirety of the season, Watkins is set to be third in line for targets on the team behind both Hill and Travis Kelce. Still, the Chiefs' explosive offensive unit should produce enough to keep Watkins in consideration as a viable starting option, so long as he can remain healthy and on the field.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Stars in offseason program•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Leads team in receiving yardage•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Shakes off rust in win•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Playing for first time since Week 11•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Sidelined again Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...