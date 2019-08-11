Watkins caught one pass for seven yards against the Bengals in the team's first preseason contest.

Watkins only appeared in the team's first offensive series but was able to notch a reception on his lone target. With Tyreek Hill in the fold for the entirety of the season, Watkins is set to be third in line for targets on the team behind both Hill and Travis Kelce. Still, the Chiefs' explosive offensive unit should produce enough to keep Watkins in consideration as a viable starting option, so long as he can remain healthy and on the field.